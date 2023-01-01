Dubai: From the stroke of midnight, hospitals across the UAE started welcoming babies of citizens and expatriates bringing double joy to their parents on New Year’s Day. While some parents opted to welcome their newborns on the special day, some babies made their arrival special through natural birth.

As the clock struck 12 and the calendar slid to 2023, baby girl Hana was born at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, to an Egyptian couple, Asmaa Mamdouh Elsayed Ahmed and Eid Ahmed Mahmoud Hassane.

The couple welcomed their third child exactly at 12am on New Year’s Day, the hospital said. The baby girl, weighing 3.22kg, is among the first children born in the country in 2023. She was delivered by Dr. (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and HOD at the hospital.

The parents, Asmaa and Hassane, were on top of the world. “We are so blessed to welcome our beautiful baby girl into the world on New Year’s Day. We couldn’t be happier to start this new year with such a special addition to our family. She is already so loved, and we are excited to watch her grow and experience all the joys of life,” said Hassane.

When baby girl Hana was born exactly with the arrival of the New Year, doctors and nurses celebrated the unique moment by sharing sweets and wishes with the family.

“To celebrate New Year by welcoming life into the world is a blessed moment, and we are privileged to support the family. We all gathered and welcomed baby Hana’s birth on a special day. It was a moment of celebration for the entire hospital. Each new baby is a reminder of the hope and promises that the New Year brings. The staff at Medeor Hospital would like to extend our warm greetings to the parents and the baby,” said Dr. El-Sherbiny.

Another midnight baby

At the International Modern Hospital (IMH) in Dubai, Indian couple Alshifa Moosa and Ehthisham Jameel also welcomed their daughter Elham Jameel at midnight.

“It was time to ring in the New Year and with what better news than with our own New Year’s baby. We feel happy and privileged that we have our own celebrations in the maternity ward with the coming of Elham Jameel,” said Dr. Meera T. Anto, specialist, obstetrics and gynecology, who delivered the baby weighing 3.15kg.

Coincidently, Elham is also the third child in her family. “We thank the Almighty for the wonderful blessing to our life. New Year brings joy, hope, prosperity and with this we welcome our newest addition to our family, our third cute little princess,” said her jubilant father.

Three seconds after midnight

A few seconds into the New Year, another baby girl arrived at 12:03 am to an Indian couple at the Thumbay University hospital in Ajman. Parents Kashmiri Mallick Ashraf and Asfar Imam named her Irha Fatima.

“We are thrilled beyond measure to hold our baby angel on such a special day. Our baby Irha Fatima has surprised us, but its dream come true moment! May Allah keep his blessings on us all, and a Happy New Year to everyone,” said an elated father.

Dr. Kasturi Mummigatti, specialist and clinical lecturer, Centre of Obstetrics and Gynecology, who helped deliver the child through C-Section, said. “It is a great privilege for us as doctors to be the first ones to hold the new life that comes into the world. The baby girl Irha Fatema is the first baby of the New Year in our hospital. Wishing the best for the baby and the parents to have a healthy and happy life ahead and Happy New Year to everyone.”

Four babies in wee hours

Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi recorded the highest number of deliveries in the wee hours of the New Year’s Day. Four couples rang in the new year with the birth of their babies.

Seconds after the fireworks went off, at 12.08am, baby girl Sayeda Farishta Siddique was born to Bangladeshi couple Rahela Sultana and Mohamed Fazlul Siddique.

She was delivered by Dr. Ritu Nambiar, Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynecology, BMC.

“On this wonderful New Year’s Day, we are blessed to welcome our beautiful daughter into the world. We are grateful for her safe arrival and all the love and joy she has already brought into our lives,” said Siddique.

Baby girl Lateefa was born to Thai mother Sugynya Thai and Emirati father Abdulla Mohamed Ahmed Husain Al Ali at BMC at 1.35am. The parents welcomed their second child, who weighed 3.35kg.

At 3.30 am, baby boy Hassan was born to Emirati couple Shaikha Abd Al Rahman and Hamad Hassan Al Marri. Baby Hassan weighing 3.06kg, is the fourth child of the family.

Baby boy Mayed was born to Emirati parents at BMC at 4.47am. Naseema Masooud and Fahad Aldhuhoori welcomed their second child, who weighed 2.60kg.

Dr. Ritu wished all the babies and their parents the best and said she was elated that she could take part in the families’ happiness.

“We are delighted to receive newborns at Burjeel Medical City on this special night. It’s a double joy for the parents and us. New Year’s Day is a special occasion for every family, and a new baby born on this day is a blessing. Let us celebrate this wonderful moment and wish the family all the best for the coming year,” Dr. Ritu said.

Other early arrivals

At Prime Hospital in Dubai, Indian couple Navodita and Anshuman welcomed their baby girl at 1.13am.

The hospital also welcomed the second baby of the New Year at 2am. Baby boy Musthafa was being to Egyptian father Mahmoud and mother Nancy.

Filipino couple Bianca Salindong and Ivy Louise Verayo also celebrated the New Year by welcoming their second baby at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Baby boy Johann Jio S. Verayo was born at 1.18 am, weighing 3.76kg.

Medcare Women and Children Hospital in Dubai received the first newborn of the year at 2.15am. Baby boy Zain was born to Syrian parents Wesam Abo Moghdeb and Raneem Ghassan.

Meanwhile, NMC Speciality Hospital, Al Ain saw the birth of two Emirati boys at 2.30am.