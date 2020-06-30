Sharjah: Police are searching for a thief who broke into a car on Sharjah’s Al Zahra Street and stole a handbag containing Dh80,000, Sharjah Police said.
The cash was stolen on Thursday evening. The owner of the car carrying a Dubai plate number registered a complaint with the police.
The owner of the car told police on Thursday that around 8pm, she was being observed by a group of men and they had noticed that she gone to a shop without taking her handbag.
When she went to bring cash from her car to give money to the shop owner, she found one of the glass windows broken.
Sharjah Police have appealed to people not to leave valuables in their cars or keep their engines on while they run errands.