Sharjah: A 19-year-old Emirati boy died on Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle which overturned on Maliha Road in Sharjah.

The police received a call around 8am reporting the incident. The victim died on the spot.

The body of the victim who was identified as H.K.E.H. was moved to the hospital and later handed over to his family for burial.

Sharjah Police urged motorists to abide by traffic rules for their safety and to avoid falling victim to such tragic accidents.