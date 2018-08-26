Fujairah: An Emirati man drowned while his brother was hauled to safety after they ventured out for a swim in Fujairah Corniche, an official said on Sunday.

Fujairah police operations room received a report about two persons drowning near Marina Fujairah at 1:30pm on Saturday. Rescue teams and an ambulance rushed to the scene and rescue personnel pulled out the two brothers from the water but the older of the two, aged 21, was found dead. His 16-year-old brother survived and was transferred to Fujairah hospital for treatment.

“Police coordinated with the coast guard to pull both men out of the sea, but the older brother was already dead,” said Major General Mohammad Ahmad Bin Ganem Al Kaabi, Commander-In-Chief of Fujairah Police.

He said the younger brother had left hospital after receiving necessary medical aid.