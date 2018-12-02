What you need to know:
- The government of Pakistan's Twitter account wished the UAE on National Day.
- They praised the country for their achievements.
Dubai: Pakistan has wished the UAE a happy 47th National Day on Twitter.
In the two-part tweet, the official account of the Government of Pakistan @pid_gov, praised the accomplishments of the UAE and talked about ‘cooperation’ between the two countries.
The post read: “Prime Minister Imran Khan says relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are based on mutual support and cooperation and it will further strengthen in future. #UAENationalDay.”
“In felicitation letter to the leadership of UAE on its 47th National Day, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the development, prosperity and good governance of United Arab Emirates is exemplary in a short period of 47 years. #UAENationalDay”
The tweets were shared with a picture of Khan in office, with emoticons of the flags of UAE and Pakistan.
Khan visited the UAE twice this year with the aim that it would boost friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan.
During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of cooperation, especially for trade and the economy.
Khan was accorded an official reception where the Pakistani national anthem was played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in his honour.