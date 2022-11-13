Dubai: A black-and-white kitten has become the talk of the town in the UAE after it was spotted going between President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during their meeting yesterday at Al Marmoom in Dubai.
As the two leaders were discussing issues concerning the nation yesterday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was seen softly stroking the cat.
Touching story
But the lucky kitten is not like any other cat. It has a touching story.
Last August, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had shared a video on his official Twitter account, showing how a group of residents in Dubai saved a cat from certain death.
The video showed a cat slowly slipping down from the balcony of a second-floor apartment. A group of men quickly held up a sheet, into which the cat landed safely.
“Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city. Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them,” Sheikh Mohammed had then tweeted.
After the cat was saved, it was given to a shelter at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve where it has delivered many kittens, including the one that appeared at the meeting between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.