DUBAI: Kamal Vachani, group director, Al Maya Group, has been elected as chairman of the Dubai chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), an international organisation for People of Indian Origin and NRIs, started in 1989 in New York. The other office bearers include Ashish Metha, vice-chairman; Hussain P.K., president; C.A. James Mathew, vice-president; C.U. Mathai, secretary and Jacob Alex, treasurer. Consul general of India Vipul, Sunny Kulathakal, president, Gopio International and I.J. Pattaniparampil, global ambassador of Gopio, were present at the election. GOPIO, which campaigns against human rights violation of Indians living outside India, has over 100 chapters in 30 countries.