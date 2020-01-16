Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, at the graduation of the 27th batch of cadets of Dubai Police Academy at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: There were tears of joy and loud cheers as thousands of people celebrated the glittering graduation ceremony of the 27th batch of Dubai Police Academy at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Wednesday evening.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, attended the ceremony, which featured several ceremonies and performances that lasted over an hour.

Also in attendance were Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and Chairman of Emirates Group, and a number of senior officials from the police and other departments.

The ceremony started with the UAE national anthem, followed by Shaikh Hamdan’s inspection of the graduating officers’ row, which had been at the very front. After the inspection, Brigadier Dr Ghaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi delivered a speech on the significance of the occasion, in which he referred to the integration of modern technologies in academic programs and training. He further talked about the Ministry of Education’s Academic Accreditation Commission’s accreditation of the newly launched ten specialized tracks in the Bachelor of Security and Criminal Sciences. He further mentioned the award won by the academy for the Best Work Environment and Happiness globally in the past year.

Shaikh Hamadan said on his Twitter account, @HamdanMohammed, on Wednesday that Dubai Police and the security forces in the UAE “are trusted by our leadership and our people. We pray for their success in keeping Dubai & the UAE a safe and secure haven for everyone… Proud of the great progress the academy has achieved in graduating highly skilled & competitive new cadres”.

Afterwards, Shaikh Hamdan took official group photos with the graduates. The ceremonies concluded with the distributions of certificates to the graduates.

Shaikh Hamdan paid tribute to the graduates and congratulated them for the consistent excellence they had demonstrated. He urged them to maintain their high standards moving forward, pursue more academic accomplishment should they wish to do so, and gain as much training and experience as possible in the preparation for leadership and practical responsibilities in the future.

At the end of the ceremony, the flag was received by the 27th batch and was handed over to the 28th batch accompanied by pledges. The graduates chanted praises before leaving the arena, celebrating the life of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the event, there was and a light and laser show choreographed to music, followed by several marches in perfect sync with the Dubai Police Band. Especially impressive was the formation in the shape of portraits of UAE leaders.

Others shows focused on the evolution of Dubai from a small settlement to a modern, futuristic high-tech metropolis, with police robots and police supercars making an appearance in the arena, in which special forces swooped down from ropes in a demonstration of skill and precision.

Families and friends of the graduates took videos and pictures from their mobile phone and cameras, joining the chorus of the UAE national anthem. Children seated together in one part of the arena held up lights, which formed the shape and colours of the UAE flag.

The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, which begins in October, also took centre stage, literally, with lights making a model of the Al Wasl dome, the “crown jewel” of the Expo site.

Several top leaders, dignitaries and military attachés from various countries’ embassies attend the ceremony. Giant screens in the arena also showed the proceedings from all angles as well on TV channels and social media.

Police patrols and officers were on the streets near the arena directing cars and people heading in and out of the venue.