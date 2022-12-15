Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of Japan in the UAE will organise the “Japan Festival” as the cultural finale to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE.
The festival on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi will bring together a wide range of cultural activities that showcase Japanese culture, said a statement issued by the embassy.
Visitors can enjoy various Japanese cultural experiences such as Japanese drum concert, film screenings of the hit animation “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Mugen Train”, the renowned Japanese animation “Poupelle of Chimney Town” and the much-loved UAE animation “FREEJ” dubbed in Japanese; as well as gaming, cosplay, calligraphy demonstration, traditional dance, tea ceremony, ikebana display, hands-on workshops, a talk on Japanese food and tasting.
The free-entry event is open to the public. The highlight of the event is the Japanese drum concert by the Japanese drumming group “Sai” and the UAE drumming group “Kharsha”. “Sai” is a young professional Japanese group that has performed in Japan and 25 other countries. One of the members of “Sai” spent his childhood in the UAE and graduated from the Japanese School in Abu Dhabi. Later, he returned to his second hometown, Abu Dhabi, to study at Zayed University. While studying, he and his Emirati friends formed the local Japanese drumming group “Kharsha”, which has been actively performing at various events, including the Expo 2020 Dubai.
“Sai” and “Kharsha” will perform together on the same stage, symbolising the cultural friendship between the two nations.