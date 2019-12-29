Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi / Dubai: January 1, 2020, New Year's Day (Wednesday), is an official holiday for federal and local government agencies, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced on Sunday.

It is also an official holiday for the private sector.

Work resumes on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

For 2020, there are 15 public holidays listed in the UAE.

Here's a list of those days:

2020 holidays in the UAE Image Credit: File