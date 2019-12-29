Abu Dhabi / Dubai: January 1, 2020, New Year's Day (Wednesday), is an official holiday for federal and local government agencies, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced on Sunday.
It is also an official holiday for the private sector.
Work resumes on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
For 2020, there are 15 public holidays listed in the UAE.
Here's a list of those days:
In May, residents are likely to enjoy a long weekend with a three-day break for Eid Al Fitr, expected to fall on May 23 (Saturday) or 24 (Sunday), depending on sighting the crescent of Shawwal.