Dubai: January 1, which falls on Tuesday in 2019, will be an official public holiday in the UAE for both the public and private sector.
New Year’s Day celebrates the dawn of the new Gregorian year. Late at night on December 31, 2018 the UAE celebrates, along with the rest of the world the start of 2019 when the clock strikes midnight with fireworks, parties and family friendly celebrations.
In 2019, New Year’s Day falls right in the middle of the week, so it won't be a long weekend, but a nice chance to rest and relax.
According to the UAE labour law an employee is entitled to an official holiday with full wage for Gregorian New Year's Day. If the company requires the employee to work on January 1, then they shall be granted another rest day with a wage equal to 150 per cent of the basic wage for that day as per Article 81 of the UAE Labour Law.