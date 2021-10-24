Gulf News partners up with Huawei to give readers gifts Image Credit: Promotional banner

The Gulf News application on your phone doesn’t only gives you timely news updates but it also makes readers winners. Recently, in partnership with Huawei, Gulf News gave eight lucky subscribers Huawei phones and wireless earphones and speakers as part of an offer.

Over the summer, Huawei phone users were asked to download the Gulf News application and subscribe to the annual digital subscription.

Gulf News also offered a 20 per cent discount to promote the offer to its readers. The deal ran from August 1 to August 31, 2021.

During the campaign period, two weekly winners were selected with a total eight winners. Winners got Y8s phones as well as FreeBuds earphones, with two ‘Grand Winners’ who won a Huawei P40 Pro phone and Sound X Wireless Speaker.

Long-time subscribers win big

Mohammed Pashambe has lived in the UAE for six years and calls himself a “reader from day one”. While, he has been fond of the print edition of Gulf News, he has recently gotten a digital subscription.

“A friend recommended the Gulf News mobile application to me to keep myself updated because I like to read the news. Now I check [the Gulf News application] as much as any other social media app,” the 33-year-old said.

Huawei had promoted this offer across all their platforms within the Huawei ecosystem.

Expressing his excitement about learning that he had won Huawei FreeBuds, he said: “I have a Huawei phone and I received an email from Gulf News that I was a winner. I was shocked at first and I thought that it was a prank but then I got another notification to visit the Gulf News headquarters.”

Nallimilli Reddy has been a print subscriber since the 1980s and today, he is a digital subscriber. “It was a whole experience reading the Gulf News paper with its rich content, colourful pictures and quality editorials,” the 63-year-old said.