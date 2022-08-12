Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on International Youth Day (August 12), today, praised the young women and men of the UAE, placing his trust in their abilities to carry forward national development.
In a tweet, he said: “The youth of the UAE inspire us more each day through their continued success in all fields. On International Youth Day, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering the young women and men of the UAE and place our trust in them to work hard and to lead our country into the future.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also described Emirati youth as the fuel of the nation’s prosperity.
Sheikh Mohammed tweeted on the occasion of the International Youth Day, saying: “UAE youth are the driver of our prosperity. Emirati youth are the guarantee of our future. Emirati youth are the protectors of our home. Whoever does not bet on youth will be the loser but who bets on them will be the winner.”