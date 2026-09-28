Inside a UAE's private art collection, valued at $3.3 billion with three Frida Kahlos

There is a Velázquez portrait of a young prince of Austria, which the gallery says was a gift from King Philip of Spain to the Austrian court, the boy having died at four. There is a Matisse, unusual because it is a sculpture rather than a painting. A De Chirico, a Botero with certificates from the artist's foundation, a Dalí-influenced work, a Cabanel painting about women hunting, framed as an early statement on independence.