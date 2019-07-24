ABU DHABI: The state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Indonesia on Wednesday was described by a top Indonesian diplomat as a dream come true.

Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the visit will not only improve the diplomatic ties between the two countries, but also will expand trade and investment relations across multiple sectors including energy, petrochemicals, retail, ports and customs, tourism and finance.

He went on to note that the key outcomes of the visit are expected to see an estimated $10-15 billion (Dh36.7-55 billion) in deals and partnerships formed with various UAE-based organisations, including Mubadala and DP World.

On July 17, Mubadala Petroleum became the largest net acreage holder in Indonesia’s North Sumatra basin.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries first began in 1976, with the former Indonesian President Suharto visiting the UAE in 1977, the ambassador recalled, noting the late President Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan first visiting Indonesia in 1990.

“Many GCC leaders have visited Indonesia before,” said Bagis, adding that Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed’s visit to the country is a positive step towards further advancing UAE-Indonesia ties.

Having the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visit Jakarta fulfils a “big dream for me”, Bagis said, while commenting on his goals during his tenure as ambassador to the UAE.

“Bilateral relations between the UAE and Indonesia are excellent, and as Muslim-majority countries, we have shared solidarity and good ties with the Emirati people,” the ambassador continued.

“Abu Dhabi is my second home,” he enthused, adding that as part of the ‘Year of Tolerance’ he hoped Sheikh Mohamed’s visit would shed more light on the various initiatives being carried out to spread tolerance and coexistence.

Indonesia was one of the first nations to recognise the UAE’s establishment in 1971.