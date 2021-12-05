Dubai: An Indian wedding planner in Dubai won a luxury Range Rover car at ‘Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Draw’ at the ‘Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby 7’s’ on Saturday.
Rana Sajnani, a 35-year-old expat who was born and raised in Dubai, won the Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Portofino Blue) car, with ticket number 0784 in Finest Surprise Series 1788, which he purchased online on November 2.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for around four years now, Sajnani bought 20 tickets for Series 1788 as a birthday gift to himself.
“It’s a great opportunity to win the Dubai Duty Free promotion. I’m very happy and excited to receive my new car. I will continue buying tickets and hope to win more. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.
The Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw was conducted by Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President for Purchasing together with Jono, a Dubai 92 presenter.
Tickets for the Finest Surprise promotion were on sale at Dubai Duty Free counter at The Sevens Stadium throughout the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby 7’s, which was held from December 2 to 4.