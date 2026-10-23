Indian passport services in UAE: Alhind issues new advisory after Embassy closes 4 ICACs

With the closure of the four centres, there is now only one ICAC in Dubai (Bur Dubai) while there are three in Sharjah (Rolla, Kalba, Khor Fakkan) and four in Abu Dhabi emirate (Al Danah, Al Ain, Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi). The remaining centres are in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.