Sharjah: A 33-year-old Indian man was found hanging from the bathroom door of a Sharjah hotel room on Thursday night, police in the emirate have confirmed.

Sharjah Police rushed to the scene after receiving a call at about 6.40pm on Thursday.

The body was taken to a forensics laboratory for an autopsy at around 9.24pm and fingerprints were also taken for evidence.

Hotel administration confirmed the deceased had rented a room for one night but when his time to check out approached staff couldn’t get any response from the room despite calling him several times.

They then opened the door as they began to get worried for the man’s welfare and found the man hanging from the bathroom door.

Initial police investigations have revealed that the man entered the UAE on a visit visa and stayed at a number of hotels in the emirate before apparently ending his own life.

The cause of death is not yet confirmed but police suspect suicide.