The name of Indian expat Sugandhi Mahesh Pillay, 40, was picked in the latest Millennium Millionaire of Dubai Duty Free draw on Wednesday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian housewife based in Sharjah is the latest millionaire in the Dubai Duty Free draw. She won US$1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held in Concourse B at the Dubai International Airport today.

Sugandhi Mahesh Pillay, 40, became the latest US$1 million winner at the Millennium Millionaire Series 369 with ticket number 1750, which her husband purchased under her name on September 1 at The Irish Village.

Sugandhi said the ticket is being shared with 12 others - 10 Indians, one Lebanese and one Filipino.

Her winning share amounts to Dh1.8 million.

Mahesh, who works as an accounts supervisor for a private firm in Dubai, said he and his colleagues, have been participating in the DDF promotion for around 15 years now. This time he bought the ticket in his wife’s name which proved to be lucky for him.

The couple have been living in Dubai since 2013. “Dubai is home to us now. We are grateful for the win,” said Sugandhi.

A Tamilian, her family lives in Mumbai. She is the 183rd Indian national to win US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous winner of US$1 million in Series 368 took place.

Reza Dole, who won US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 368 with ticket number 4548, is the eighth Australian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion. He is also a second time winner with Dubai Duty Free as he had previously won a Bentley Continental GT (Camel Linen) car, with Finest Surprise ticket number 1580 in Series no. 1730 in September 2019.

Upon receiving his ceremonial cheque, he commented, “I have been working in Dubai for many years and I never thought that I would win this big one day. Thank you Dubai Duty Free.”

Other winners

Following the presentation, the Finest Surprise Draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

British national living in Amsterdam Jonathan Hurlock, 35, won a Mercedes Benz GLE 53 4M AMG (Iridium Silver) car, with ticket number 0172 in Finest Surprise Series 1783, which he purchased on September 4 when he traveled to Amsterdam from Dubai.

Hurlock, a first-time ticket buyer, works as group product manager for Booking.com and was delighted to win with his first ever ticket for the DDF promotion. He said: “It is one of my first tickets, it has been a great experience.”

Indian expat Dhanasekar Balasundaram, 49, based in Abu Dhabi won two bikes in two weeks at the DDF draw. He won a Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight XL 1200X (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0146 in Finest Surprise Series 469, which he purchased online on September 2.

On September 8, Balasundaram won a BMW F 850 GS Adventure (Kalamta Metallic Matt) motorbike, with ticket number 0238 in Finest Surprise Series 467. A resident of Abu Dhabi since 2003, Balasundaram picked up his other bike only on Monday and now he is sitting on his second big news.

Balasundaram started buying tickets to Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion to win a motorbike this year when he got his motorbike licence in February.