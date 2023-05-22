Sharjah: An Indian company marked its 25th anniversary by announcing a Rs300million (Dh13.4million) reward for its employees and their families.

Sharjah-headquartered Aries Group of Companies also flew in the parents of 25 employees to the UAE for the grand silver jubilee celebrations.

The “silver jubilee gift” for the employees, their parents, spouses and children was announced by Sohan Roy, founder chairman and CEO of Aries Group.

“As we reflect on the past 25 years, we are grateful for the commitment and efficiency of our employees and their families who have supported them,” said Roy, a marine engineer-turned-businessman and filmmaker.

“This is our way of saying “Thank you” for what they have been doing for our organisation,” said the billionaire who has an honourary doctorate and a ‘Sir’ title to his credit.

“We believe the success of any business is linked to its employees’ happiness. Initiatives such as inviting parents to the event and offering financial rewards to the whole family are a testament to this commitment. We are sure such initiatives will strengthen the bond between the employees and their families and foster a sense of pride in being part of the Aries Group family,” he said.

Roy said the company has devised a mechanism to give away the reward to families of employees who have completed a minimum of five years with the group over a prescribed time period.

Honouring parents

The invitation to the parents to attend the silver jubilee celebrations in Dubai and to tour the emirate was a token of appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the employees who have been with the company for three or more years.

For more than a decade, the company has had the unique policy of providing ‘parental allowance’ to the parents of its employees.

“Our group recognises the importance of family support in the success of its employees, and this initiative is a way to express gratitude to the parents who have supported their children’s education and careers. The company believes inviting parents to the event is a way to honour their role in shaping their children’s lives and supporting their aspirations,” said Roy.

Another scheme introduced by the company is to share its profits with employees.

The company has followed the policy of sharing 50 per cent of its profits to employees since its inception in 1998.

Other initiatives

The Aries Group, a multinational inspection and ship design consultancy with over 2200 professionals working in 25 countries, has a proud history of serving clients in various sectors, including marine engineering, oil and gas, and entertainment. The company has a global presence and operations in several countries, and employs a diverse workforce worldwide.

The group has implemented many social responsibility schemes for the employees. Pensions to parents of employees, salary to the unemployed spouses of group employees, homes for senior staff, education allowance and scholarships to the children of the employees, skill and happiness development programmes are some of them. No salary cut, instead increment was another relief to the employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also undertakes several CSR activities, including rehabilitation of those who have lost their livelihoods to natural calamities, running schools in backward areas, scholarships for students from economically challenged families, etc.

Supporting women employees

The group has also introduced various initiatives for women empowerment. With the ‘Baby Care Leave’ post-natal benefit announced as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations, female employees can take one year of leave, followed by an additional year of work-from-home without any service break, ensuring optimal maternal care. Moreover, employees residing near the office can avail four half-hour breaks during working hours to attend to their babies.

The Group is also a pioneer in implementing menstrual leave for female employees. Other ground breaking initiatives to empower women include the Anti-Dowry Policy, Salary for Unemployed Wives of Employees, Entrepreneurship Programmes for Women, Dedicated Women’s Office, Work-from-Home Facility, Mental Health Programmes for Employees, Gender Discrimination Policy and Anti-Sexism Policy.

Employees happy, proud

With the host of benefits, employees of the Aries Group are a happy and proud lot.

“Our group greatly values the contribution of the employees in the success of the company and the role of their family in the success of the employees. It is due to the vision and care of our founder chairman and the CEO and we have been personally experiencing it through various initiatives,” said Muhammed Basheer who has been working with the company for 16 years.

Apart from the financial perks, he said the employees value the personal care and mental support offered especially at times of crises. “I had experienced it when I lost my wife two years ago during the pandemic and when my child had undergone a surgery in 2012,” he added.

While the majority of the 25 employees whose parents were chosen for an all-expenses-paid Dubai trip are from India, some hail from other countries as well.