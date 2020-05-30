Earlier in May, UAE authorities said residency holders could register online to return

Dubai: On Saturday, India's Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in India, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that the ministry had been getting requests from Indians with valid UAE residency permits to return to the UAE.

He said, "A number of people holding valid residence permits of UAE have been approaching us to go back to the country. It is up to the local authorities there to take a call on this.

"Currently there are restrictions on entry of foreign citizens in UAE & few other countries," he added.

Register online to return

On May 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said foreign nationals holding valid residence visas can return to the UAE starting June 1.

In the meantime, ICA called on those holding valid residence visas and wishing to return to the UAE to register in the service entitled "Residents' Entry Permit", via its website: smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

The announcement was made for the benefit of residents who have been stranded in different countries because of coronavirus-related flight suspensions. The decision applies to individuals and families who carry valid residency visas.