From Carnatic music concerts to traditional garba dance forms, several cultural and entertainment programmes have been lined up for this year’s festival celebrations at the Expo site. Image Credit: File photo. For illustrative purposes only

Dubai: The festivities that went missing during the Navratri celebrations in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year will be back this year with the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosting various events to celebrate the Hindu festival.

Marking the triumph of good over evil. Navratri, meaning “nine days”, marks Hindu goddess Durga’s victory in a nine-day battle with a demon king.

From Carnatic music concerts to traditional garba dance forms, several cultural and entertainment programmes have been lined up for this year’s festival celebrations at the Expo site.

The state of Gujarat, which is considered the home of garba and dandiya folk dance forms that are performed during Navratri celebrations, is the state leading the celebrations at the India Pavilion.

UAE-based community groups are also hosting events at the pavilion as part of the celebrations.

EKATA, a socio-cultural organisation in Sharjah, is conducting Navarathrimandapam Sangeethotsavam—a Carnatic Music Festival—for the tenth consecutive year. The second and third day of the Carnatic music festival will be held at the India Pavilion over this weekend, the organisers said.

A dance on Goddess Devi will be presented by members of People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PIOCCI), according to the event calendar posted by India Pavilion.

Dandiya and music evening by Saregama winners in the UAE and Navratri Dandiya Raas by Gujarat state cultural department will also be held during the weekend.

Durga Puja celebrations will be conducted by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings.

The Hindu Epic Ramayana story in Yakshagana dance form by Raman Iyer will be held in multiple daily episodes starting from Wednesday. He will also present Dussehra Kahani: The magic of storytelling.

On Tuesday, Iyer will be exhibiting sand art along with Fateme Ebadi from Iran.