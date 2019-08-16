Flags of both India and Pakistan were projected onto the Burj Khalifa on Friday night to mark each country’s Independence Day. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Flags of both Pakistan and India were projected onto the Burj Khalifa on Friday night to mark each country’s Independence Day, which fell on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, respectively.

Celebrating 73 years since independence from British rule in 1947, the Pakistan flag was first projected onto the skyscraper at 8.42pm, followed by the India flag at 8.44pm.

Numerous events were held at both country’s embassies and consulates during the week, but Friday gave citizens of both countries the chance to celebrate their occasions together at the foot of the world’s tallest tower in Downtown Dubai.