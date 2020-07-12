Ajman: Ajman Police on Sunday called on owners of vehicles that had been impounded for more than six months to settle their dues and claim them before August 2 or they will be auctioned off.
Motorists who would like to check the status of their impounded vehicles can visit the Ajman Police’s website www.ajmanpolice.gov.ae or call a duty officer on 06 7034566.
Ajman Police launched a home impoundment initiative last month enabling motorists to keep their vehicles at home.
“A small tracking device service will be installed inside the impounded car so that it alerts the police if the car has moved while serving the impoundment period,” said police.
The motorist should promise not to drive the vehicle during the impoundment period.
Police will withdraw the vehicle’s plate numbers and the vehicle ownership until the impoundment period ends.
The vehicle will be wanted to all police departments during the period and the plate number will be listed in the Police federal system.
The service will not cover serious offences and there will be consequential procedures for those who violate the impoundment terms, which may result in cancelling the home impoundment, with the car being confiscated by the police.