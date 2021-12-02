Image Credit: Supplied

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies

2021 is the year of Expo as well as the 50th National Day of this great nation. Kudos to the excellent leadership of the UAE for constantly raising the bar and making this country the envy of the region — whether it is in vaccination, infrastructure and tourism or in economic recovery and public welfare. The Nikai brand of electronics is in constant endeavour of being abreast of changing consumer needs and has consistently managed to surpass the market expectations. On this momentous occasion, we wish this great country a wonderful Golden Jubilee and hope to contribute further to its growth in our own humble way.

Sankha Biswas, CEO, Nutridor

The UAE was the first in the world to prioritise the happiness of its citizens, and even today, this remains the priority for the nation’s leaders, seen through the launch of a range of initiatives that empower citizens and focus on their well-being. With more than 30 years of experience and heritage, Nutridor is synonymous with the highest standards of product quality that are nutritionally enriched and delectable, helping raise the happiness quotient among valued consumers. And when it comes to adding a layer of goodness and happiness to every occasion, Nutridor’s product lines such as Abevia, reflect the sentiment perfectly through its tagline — Abevia, add goodness to life.

The UAE National Day is an occasion for festivity and I take this opportunity to congratulate the nation on this joyous occasion and celebrate life, health and happiness with Nutridor.

Tariq Al Ghussein, CEO, Taqeef

We are privileged to have witnessed so many phenomenal achievements in the UAE over the past 50 years. This is a nation that’s a hotbed for innovation, but one that relies on air conditioning to function; so our industry has a duty to put our best thinking into how we cool our spaces and places more consciously.

Through research and development, Taqeef is working hard to ensure that efficiency is at the forefront of all our AC solutions. Through education and awareness, we are also encouraging our customers to become more sustainable in their use of technology. Together, we can all play a part in protecting the planet, one degree at a time.

Abdul Karim Khalil Moulvi, Chairman & CEO, Moulvi Perfumes

Moulvi Perfumes celebrates 100 years in perfume business, supplying the luxury oudh to the people of the UAE. Oudh is an integral part of the UAE’s traditional culture. We also wish to thank His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for giving us the opportunity to be a part of a safe community and the privilege to reside in one of the best countries in the world. We wish the UAE a phenomenal growth and prosperity on its National Day. Moulvi Perfumes wishes the leaders of the UAE a very happy 50th National Day.

Sandeep Bhagtani, CEO, Newcom Computer Systems

The UAE stands atop in the innovation space offering the best opportunities for expats to grow. We thank the UAE government for providing us with a wonderful infrastructure, and also highly appreciate their support throughout the years. We congratulate the UAE’s for its recent achievement with Expo 2020. IT distribution fills the gap between technology and the end-user. Newcom Computer Systems, as an authorised distributor for renowned brands, continues to play an integral role, aligned with the UAE government’s vision for innovation, while creating a technology infrastructure that supports the people of the UAE.

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Lulu Financial Holdings

In the Year of the Fiftieth, LuLu Financial Holdings continues to remain bullish about the prospects of the UAE’s economy and is committed to invest even more to diversify our network of physical branches and digital offerings to make payments reliable, seamless and accessible for all sections of society.

The UAE’s payments ecosystem owes its growth to the transformative approach adopted by the wise and humanitarian rulers, government leaders, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders of the sector, and we are thankful for the support provided in this regard. On the UAE’s 50th anniversary, we wish this great nation and its people a glorious future and all prosperity.

Syam Panayickal Prabhu, Founder & Managing Director, Aurion

Established 13 years ago, Aurion is heading to become a global brand by issuing franchises in 50 major cities in the world. We are embarking on a journey of progress in the field of corporate services aligning with the UAE’s growth to become a top destination for doing business. On the occasion of the UAE’s 50th National Day, Team Aurion wishes the nation to become the hub for global investors and the ultimate tourist, business, and family destination of the world.

Waseem Ashraf qureshi, CEO, Infusion Group

Since the commercial launch of Sirius supercapacitor storage in 2018, Kilowatt Labs has fulfilled a critical milestone in the technology sector by taking the solution from lab to field. We established our manufacturing capacity in Dubai through collaboration with Infusion Power Industries.

The Sirius supercap storage brand is poised to scale with the launch of products for the massive, fast-growing EV, EV charging station and grid storage markets. In addition, growth will be driven by the Vega consumer storage product range for retail applications in the camping, boating, RV, and residential markets.

This demand growth will be met from Infusion Power’s manufacturing capacity in Dubai, creating jobs, contributing to increased economic activity and enhancing the UAE brand as a centre for innovation and technology. We would like to congratulate the UAE on its 50th National Day.

Bal Krishen, Chairman, Century Financial

With over 30 years of presence in the UAE, Century has seen the country’s economy flourish under the skilful leadership of its government. The government’s progressive growth goals have resonated well with us, and we have contributed to reinforcing and complementing their vision of a stronger economy. As the UAE is celebrating its Golden Jubilee, we, at Century, feel proud and are delighted to congratulate the UAE leadership and its people who have been an integral part of the nation’s incredible journey of showcasing itself as a living template of modernity, peace and prosperity, riding high on the world’s stage in every sector.

Saeed Khalifa Al Fuqaei, Founder & Chairman, Shuraa Group

Hearty congratulations to our proud nation for celebrating 50 glorious years. It has been possible thanks to the futuristic leadership of the nation, who have been instrumental in carrying forward our founding father’s dream. Our nation is setting the benchmark for excellence, innovation, development, unity and diversity. This occasion also marks 20 years of our personal achievements as a contributor to this dynamic ecosystem. In tune with expanding and cultivating the UAE’s business industry, we have made it our mission to promote our market’s potential to international investors via our global branches in the Middle East, Europe, and South Asia.

Shoaib Iqbal Ahmed, Director, Lattafa Perfumes

In the last 50 years, the UAE has shaped the lives of millions by providing high quality living standards and a safe and secure environment. The UAE has always supported and promoted local enterprises and Lattafa Perfumes takes pride in manufacturing ‘Made in UAE’ brands. Dubai, as the business hub, has provided multiple opportunities for trade, with new export markets vastly flourishing. Lattafa Perfumes has always aligned its vision with the vision of the UAE, by being united in responsibility. We join the UAE in the celebrations of its Golden Jubilee.

Pramod Kumar, Managing Director, Axiom Mark

Since its inception, the UAE has always been distinguished as an icon for innovation and creativity. Transitioning to a knowledge-based economy, strengthening the related regulatory framework, and encouraging the high value-adding sectors continue to be the main focus of the leadership, and intellectual property rights lie at the heart of such efforts.