Themed ‘Agile Governments… Innovative Communication,’ the 13th edition will offer a robust agenda with in-depth discussions on these critical topics at a crucial juncture for the UAE. The nation celebrates significant achievements in economic diversification and the enhanced contribution of non-oil sectors to its GDP, furthering sustainable and inclusive development locally and globally.

Adventure tourism sector

A report by Allied Market Research indicates that the global adventure tourism market is expected to reach $2 trillion by 2032. This emerging economic sector aligns with the global shift towards adventure and outdoor activities, promising significant opportunities for growth and innovation.

In response to this growing trend, this year’s forum will focus on the ‘adventure’ economy, covering a broad spectrum of activities, products, and technologies.

The session ‘When Adventure Turns into a Soft Power’ will explore how this emerging sector can enhance a country’s global image and competitiveness, transforming it into an influential soft power. The discussion will also cover opportunities for growth and innovation, employment of talents and creative ideas, and creating an interactive environment that encourages exchanging expertise and ideas between entrepreneurs and investors. This would boost the adventure economy’s contribution to GDP and create employment and business opportunities.

Communication and resilient economy

In light of recent global economic fluctuations, slowdowns, and booms in various sectors, the forum will address the challenges and opportunities these market shifts present.

A session titled ‘From the Core of a Resilient Economy to Communication Arts’ will discuss the strategic importance of fostering economic resilience to establish a stable market foundation, achieve balanced growth across sectors, and promote sustainable development.

Experts and specialists will also examine how effective communication can drive resilience across different economic sectors and explore practical strategies for advancing partnerships and cooperation, integrating local communities into development and production processes. Additionally, the session will assess the broader impacts of resilience on sustainability, social development, and overall living standards.

Focus on silver economy

IGCF 2024 sessions are grounded in forward-looking studies and data, particularly the silver economy. This concept stems from significant demographic changes over the past three decades, with projections indicating that senior citizens will comprise over 17 per cent of the global population by 2050.

This demographic shift has prompted governments and decision-makers to rethink seniors’ quality of life and ongoing productivity, leading to new economic models, notably the silver economy.

The ‘Gov. Talks’ platform will host ‘How Does Aging Become the Core of the Silver Economy?’

It will examine the role of communication in advancing this critical economic sector. Discussions will include effective strategies for attracting investments, fostering an environment conducive to startups and SMEs within the silver economy, and exploring collaborative initiatives between governments and the private sector. The session will highlight global best practices and ways to leverage them for maximum benefit.