Research has shown that 20% of startups fail in the first year, while 60% don’t survive past year three, often due to insufficient knowledge of their industry and financial management. At IFZA, we understand the challenges faced by business owners and are committed to providing support and guidance beyond company incorporation.
As a pioneering institution established for the Free Zone community, the IFZA Academy for Training offers a range of specialised courses. Our team of certified trainers are equipped with comprehensive knowledge of the Free Zone industry and the UAE business landscape. The Academy offers a range of courses including Professional Partner Induction Training, Financial Management, Entrepreneurship, and other professional development courses.
As a key pillar that supports IFZA's Business to Business (B2B) model, the IFZA Academy has contributed significantly to the growth of over 1000 Professional Partners in recent years. Although the Academy focuses on training our Partners, the immense sharing of information eventually translates into a faster, smoother, and more efficient incorporation process for our license holders.
As an institution that is constantly adapting to changing market needs, the IFZA Academy is always seeking to provide timely and relevant business training opportunities. For example, when the UAE introduced the new corporate tax laws, the IFZA Academy hosted several online and in-house taxation seminars in multiple languages, to ensure that Partners were equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to comply with the new regulations. Our collaboration with leading organizations has also enabled us to offer comprehensive financial management workshops to our partners, addressing a common challenge for SMEs in the region.
To maintain our standard of excellence in the Free Zone industry, every partner is required to attend our seven-module induction session, which covers IFZA's products, services, and procedures. We also provide e-learning modules and workshops, ensuring our Professional Partners receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in the Free Zone industry. We also offer ongoing support and mentorship to our Partners, providing them with access to a wealth of knowledge and expertise to help them achieve their goals.