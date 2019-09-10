The border jumpers — who include a number of women — were caught trying to clandestinely enter the UAE through the Buraimi-Al Ain border checkpoint at Khatm Al Shiklah between in the UAE and Oman. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Police here have foiled an attempt to smuggle 18 workers — including a number of women — in a truck through the Khatam Al Shakla border in Al Ain.

A statement issued by Abu Dhabi Police said that 18 people — stuffed in a hollow truck bed — were caught trying to clandestinely enter the UAE through the Buraimi-Al Ain border checkpoint.

“The Abu Dhabi Police had received a tip-off about an attempted infiltration at the checkpoint and in coordination with the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi the infiltrators were arrested,” the police said.

What is human trafficking? Human trafficking, or people smuggling, is the facilitation, transportation, attempted transportation or illegal entry of a person or persons across an international border, in violation of one or more countries' laws, either clandestinely or through deception, such as the use of fraudulent documents.

The Abu Dhabi Police praised the cooperation of strategic partners and their fruitful efforts, which contributed to foiling the infiltration attempt, stressing that there is no complacency with anyone attempt to tamper with the security and safety of the homeland.

The statement said infiltration attempts are associated with various threats and crimes that may amount to murder, theft and aggression, and that the country is cracking down on these attempt.

The Abu Dhabi Police confirmed their keenness to enhance the security and stability and to intensify efforts in cooperation with the competent authorities in inspection, follow-up and control procedures.

The police pointed out that infiltration across borders is one of the most dangerous operations that have negative effects on the security of society, especially in view of the UAE’s great economic progress, which makes the country a target of criminals, who will face the full force of law.