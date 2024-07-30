A consultant in talent development and Emiratisation, Dr Almesafri entered this broad technical field because she believed in its potential. She conducted the study at Sultan Idris University in Malaysia. It is the first study of its kind from the UAE. She recently published the advanced scientific research, measuring the impact of AI in developing talent and enhancing the efficiency of Emirati human resources in the UAE public sector. This research was part of her doctoral thesis in philosophy at the university this year.

The study was carried out through a field survey on executives, supervisors, operations managers, department directors and human resources managers in the public sector.

The target sample size was 346 individuals, providing a theoretical model for developing and discovering talent and professional flexibility among human resources in the country using AI.

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Almesafri said, “The results of the study showed that recruitment and selection processes significantly affect professional flexibility through the use of AI technologies.”

She said the UAE government was highly efficient in selecting the best people for jobs because they use AI to look at people’s skills and what the job needs.

“The idea of research and study emerged from my background and experience in talent discovery and development,” she pointed out.

She saw how integral AI was in various fields and thought it could be ideal for finding and developing talent.

“This is in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to develop vital areas such as education, economy, governance and community happiness,” she explained.

According to her, all participants in the study agreed that employing AI technologies in human resources greatly affects professional flexibility in the Federal Authority for Human Resources and government human resources departments in the country.

She explained that AI algorithms play a crucial role in human resources by developing and enhancing professional flexibility.