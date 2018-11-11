I have been subject to a fraud on my credit card from Dubai First. It shows three transactions of Dh2,099.75 each on June 30, that is Dh6,299.25. I received the SMS on my mobile on July 1 at 3.30 in early morning. On contacting the customer care of the bank they state the transaction is from ETC IVR 142, Abu Dhabi and the Dubai First bank has nothing to do as it is from a merchant to me. They have nothing to do with the money and I have to pay the money due to them.