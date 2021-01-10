A traffic police officer writes up fines for the traffic violators in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: If you are a UAE motorist and want to slash your traffic fines, here is a list of discount schemes that motorists can still enjoy before the deadline lapses.

During the 49th UAE National Day, many emirates announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines.

Some deadlines to get the discount have expired but other emirates have extended the deadlines to encourage motorists to pay the fines.

Sharjah

Over the 49th UAE National Day, Sharjah Police announced that motorists can avail 50 per cent discount on traffic fines that have been incurred before December 1, 2020. The discount scheme started on December 2 and will last for 49 days.

Police said that all vehicle impoundments and traffic fines would be cancelled. The last day of the discount scheme will be on January 19, 2021.

Motorists can pay the fines through the Sharjah Police website and the Ministry of Interior app, available on Apple and Android stores. Motorists can pay the fines through the ‘Sahl’ payment kiosks, which are located in shopping malls and public places.

Ajman

Motorists can get 50 per cent discount includes all types of fines committed in the emirate before November 23, 2020, removal of black points and waiving of vehicle impoundment penalties. The discount has been extended to January 15, 2021.

Motorists can pay traffic fines through the Ministry of Interior app and website. Motorists can pay the fines through self-services kiosks at Ajman Police Stations.

Fujairah

Motorists can get 50 per cent discount on all traffic fines committed before December 1, 2020.

All black points and vehicle impoundment penalties would be waived. According to Fujairah Police, the discount is valid until January 15, 2021. Motorists can pay the fines through the Ministry of Interior app and website.

Fujairah police announced that motorists can avail the discount through drivers licensing service centers and self-services kiosks.

Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police has called upon motorists to pay their traffic fines early in order to benefit from early payment discounts.

A 35 per cent discount is available for all who pay off their fines within 60 days of the day of violation, and a 25 per cent reduction available after 60 days of the violation.

However, Abu Dhabi Police haven’t mentioned when the initiative would end. Motorists can pay the fines through the Ministry of Interior app and website.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police also announced that it had renewed its agreement with five banks in order to enable motorists to pay off their fines using interest-free instalments for one year.