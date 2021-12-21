SHARJAH: The Friends of Kidney Patients Association, a health support association at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, has launched its annual campaign “Water for Kidney Health” for the eighth consecutive year.
This year’s campaign theme is “Drink water to boost your energy”. It aims to raise awareness of all members of society and the workforce in particular, of the importance of drinking water in sufficient quantities to enhance their energy and maintain kidney health, according to WAM.
Over 3,000 water bottles provided by Zulal Water Company, in cooperation with Sharjah City Municipality, “Bee’ah” company and volunteers from the Emirates Red Crescent Authority were distributed to the workforce in the Fourth Industrial Area on the first day of the campaign.
The campaign also includes distributing water bottles in the Al Khuzama area near Al Qassimi Hospital, while educating the workforce about the importance of drinking water to reduce the risk of kidney stones and other diseases.
“This annual campaign is part of our commitment to encouraging behaviours that contribute to maintaining kidney health. Every year, we target various groups of society to make sure that the campaign achieves its sought-after objectives,” said Mariam Khalfan bin Dakheen, director of the Friends of Kidney Patients Association.
She added that organising such campaigns comes in line with the directions of the authorities in Sharjah to promote health-related practices by providing appropriate information and consultations.