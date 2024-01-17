Dubai: Since childhood, Vatsal Shah, now 17, had struggled with obesity.

The Grade 12 student of Raffles World Academy in Dubai faced many health issues while growing up, including hypertension and Type 2 diabetes.

In fact, he was diagnosed with these medical conditions when he was just 10 years old. Fast forward seven years, Shah is now 70kg lighter – which he lost in a span of 18 months.

Before August 2020, when Shah was 13, he tipped the scales at 140kg. He had a BMI of 47 (obese). That was then, this is now: his current weight at 73kg, brings him back to the ideal BMI 23 (normal).

Diabetes, hypertension

Besides, he is also free from diabetes and hypertension. Added to all this, Shah has turned into a social media creator sharing his weight loss stories on Instagram.

In an interview with Gulf News, Shah said it was a sudden mindset change that changed the course of his life.

“During the [COVID-19] pandemic, my weight-related concerns worsened. Besides hypertension and diabetes for which I was already on medication, I developed sleep apnea as well. This was a critical point in my life and it was then that I decided to take control of my health,” he added.

Weight loss journey

Shah took a leap into a journey of weight loss.

Shah initially struggled with low stamina that hindered high-intensity cardio. Running was impossible. He persevered, diving into the swimming pool for a few laps. The initial hardships were overwhelming, but with time, the transformation started to manifest. Image Credit: Supplied

“It started with swimming for my stamina was really low to do a high-intensive cardio workout. I could not run. So during school breaks, I would hit the swimming pool and do a few laps. It was hard initially. But gradually it got better.”

Shah was supported by his parents on his weight loss mission.

“We discarded all fatty food and junk from the house. We stopped getting chocolates, biscuits, fast food into the house,” the teen said.

Leaner meals

His mother also made changes in the kitchen.

“Instead of eating four full plates of food for a meal, I dropped it to two and then slowly to even lesser portions. I replaced fatty food for snacks with nuts and protein chips. I included oats into my daily food consumption. My parents, although they were not obese, decided to join me and they too gave up eating fatty and unhealthy food.”

It was a tough road, Shah recalls, but did not give up.

“There were times I lacked the will power to stay on the diet. But I would quickly get back on the journey. I failed countless times, but I lifted myself to get back onto my path of good health and well-being.”

Gaining confidence, sharing journey

Shah said when he was obese his self-esteem had touched an all-time low. “But when I started losing weight I had a renewed confidence. In Grade 10, I was a topper... My academics has been consistently improving thanks to my new self,” he added.

Shah started sharing fitness videos on his Instagram handle (@fitness_freak_) to inspire other children struggling with weight loss.

“The positive response from my Instagram followers pushed me to create more fitness videos and stay in my course to lose weight.”

He currently has over 15,000 followers on Insta. “The Instagram handle focused on offering health and fitness advice to thousands of users.”

Shah also launched a website with workout videos on dynamic stretching, cardio fitness, and weight training in order to inspire other youngsters struggling to be on the weight loss path and provide guidance for an approach to wellness.

“In collaboration with [establishments] in the UAE, I formed a community of more than 15,000 individuals.”

Shah also turned to health advocacy and his efforts included a TEDx talk delivered at Raffles World Academy.

Book launch

His enthusiasm to share his weight loss journey to the world made him publish a book as well, titled “Rebirth of Strength”.

Shah, now 17, has launched his book “Rebirth of Strength”, where he shares his journey towards healthier habits. Image Credit: Supplied

Part of the income from the book’s sales has gone to the Access Life Foundation in India to aid children in schools.

“I have also collaborated with local hospitals in India and Kenya to organise mindfulness sessions for patients and connect them with health experts.”

His outreach has spanned multiple countries, including India, Kenya, Singapore, Brazil, Bahrain, and the UK.

“I hope that my work elevates global health awareness and benefits as many people as possible,” said Shah.