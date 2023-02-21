Abu Dhabi: A group of 28 educators and students at the Khalifa University of Science and Technology have successfully conquered Africa’s highest summit, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the university said.
The team trekked through Tanzania’s Marangu route, and achieved a success rate of over 90 per cent, even though the six-day route’s success rate is generally only 70 per cent. The university said its success rate reflects the “outstanding” physical fitness and rapid acclimatisation of the team members.
The expedition was organised by the university, and supported by Mubadala Investment Company.
Kilimanjaro stands at 5,895 metres in Arctic-like weather conditions. In contrast, the Everest Base Camp is located at 5,380 meters, and is often found without snow. Kilimanjaro’s overall summit success rates have therefore been just around 70 per cent, while the rate for the Everest Base Camp is 90 per cent.
‘Honour to UAE’
Dr Arif Al Hammadi, the university’s executive vice-president, said: “By conquering the highest mountain in Africa and the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, the 28-member Khalifa University-Mubadala team brings honour to the UAE. The trek to Mount Kilimanjaro also emphasises that the Khalifa University community is proficient in not only exploring the frontiers of science and technology, but also equally excels in exploring nature, with utmost importance given to physical fitness and general wellbeing. Congratulations to the team for completing this challenging task and to Mubadala who supported this adventure.”
Ameena Thabet, executive director of human capital at Mubadala, said: “We’re delighted to have supported Khalifa University to embark on this inspirational trek at Mount Kilimanjaro. Our employee wellness programme strives to encourage a fit and healthy lifestyle, and we look forward to more exciting adventures alongside this renowned academic institution.”