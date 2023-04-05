Twenty-six years since opening their first store in Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s leading home fashion brand, THE One Total Home Experience, has launched a new concept store in Dubai Hills Mall. Located on the first floor, the 1,960m2 store offers shoppers the unique convenience of exploring a total home experience of THE One’s entire home furniture and accessory collections.
Founded in 1996, THE One is a homegrown furniture and e-commerce retailer offering collections of affordable home fashion, catering for all types of living spaces and a mission of providing affordable and high-quality home furnishings and services, that reflect the unique personalities and lifestyles of their customers.
THE One’s products are known for their eclectic style, blending contemporary and traditional designs with a touch of whimsy and humour. Their seasonal collections feature a mix of textures, colours, and patterns and include everything from sofas, chairs, beds, dressers, and dining sets to a full complement of home decor items such as lighting fixtures, rugs, bedding, curtains, wall art, as well as kitchen, dining, and bathroom accessories.
Known for their Service with Heart customer service, THE One also offers their customers a variety of services from a fully personalised home styling service to help clients create their very own stylish homes to free delivery and assembly and interest-free payment plans like Tabby.
By continuously inspiring and delighting customers through ever-evolving collections of furniture, home accessories and services, THE One aims to turn every corner of your home into a space that fully meets your living requirements, all while remaining true to their brand promise of Changing the World Together through doing good by offering everyone a magical and meaningful shopping experience. Visit THE One’s website or follow @theoneplanet to stay up to date on all the latest news in home fashion.