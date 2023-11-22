Dubai: The fourth annual WeWalk walkathon brought together people from all walks of life on November 18 at Dubai Science Park to raise awareness and funds for children with autism, organisers said on Wednesday.
Participants walked, jogged, and ran across a 3.5km route during the walkathon, organised by TECOM Group PJSC in partnership with Dubai Autism Centre (DAC).
All proceeds from the WeWalk 2023 walkathon, including ticket sales, corporate support and sponsorship packages, will be donated in support of DAC’s mission to empower children with autism through education and therapeutic interventions.
“We are proud to have concluded yet another impactful edition of WeWalk to promote a culture of inclusivity and understanding,” said Haif Zamzam, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at TECOM Group. “Our commitment to creating a more compassionate society is realised through events like WeWalk, and we will continue to work closely with partners such as Dubai Autism Centre to strengthen our community values.”
WeWalk aims to inspire responsible community practices and this year sought to raise support for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which affects an estimated one in every 36 children, according to the latest statistics from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, the Ministry of Community Development registered over 4,500 cases of autism in the UAE, with males constituting 80 per cent of the total cases registered.
WeWalk 2023, which attracted well over 1,000 participants in support of autism awareness, was supported by Dubai Sports Council and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department; Telecom Partner du; Gold Partners BeiGene, Al Ain Water, and Skechers; Media Partners Khaleej Times and Channel 4; Emerald Partners Mediclinic, Biologix Pharma, Rubicon, Patchi, and Medtronic; and Medical Support Partner, Response Plus Medical. Cravia Group, which is the parent company of brands such as Cinnabon and WKD Chicken, will donate 20 per cent of all sales from its presence at WeWalk in support of DAC’s cause.
Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.