In this episode, migraine patient Nahed Mowaket and Dr Suzan Noori, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Assistant Professor of Neurology University Hospital Sharjah, and CEO & founder of Dr Suzan Noori Medical Center, discuss why women are more affected by migraine than men.
For many women who have had hormone-related headaches, migraines become more frequent and severe during perimenopause — the years leading up to menopause — because hormone levels rise and fall unevenly. For some women, migraines improve once their menstrual periods stop, but tension headaches often get worse.
In the case of Nahed, her migraines began after undergoing a hysterectomy eight years ago. She says the attacks have severely disrupted family and work life. For many female migraine sufferers across the region, Nahed’s experiences will at least show they are not alone, and Dr Suzan’s explanations will offer more clarity on their condition.
