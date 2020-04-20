Screenshot from the DHA video Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Keeping pace with the rapid demand for isolation and intensive care amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Monday the ultra-quick construction of a multi-bed facility besides Rashid Hospital that was created in less than week.

The DHA relased a short timelapse video on its official twitter feed and other social media platforms to announce the new facility.

Taking a leaf out of the experience of other pandemic-affected countries, a group of talented engineers worked day and night to create several high quality prefabricated structures that were assembled together to cope with COVID-19 cases.

The state-of-the-art faciltiy which conforms to international intensive care unit standards has every single room equipped with sophisticated medical equipment and appliances and offices for doctors and nurses.

Screenshots from the DHA video that show an isolation facility set up besides Rashid Hospital in less than a week Image Credit: Supplied

Every room has been provided with a fresh air circulation mechanism to filter out contaiminated air and the hospital has been fitted with special filters to air purfiers for infection control.

The facility will be operational soon and will successfully handle the influx of patients requiring isolation and special care.

Engineers worked day and night to assemble the prefabricated structure Image Credit: Supplied

This facility has been built in additon to the other isolation and intensive care centres that have been set up at Dubai World Trade Centre and quarantine and field hospital facilities at several local hotels recently.