“There are short sleepers and long sleepers. When people are healthy short sleepers we don’t tell them that need to sleep more. But short sleepers should never sleep for less than five hours in general. If they sleep for less than five hours, than this can be pathological and even if a person doesn’t feel any effect it will have negative effects. They may not realise that they have a disturbance in their memory or that their mood alters. Sometimes, family members or friends recognise this more than the patient themselves.”