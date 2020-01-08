ABU DHABI: British pharma company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Neopharma of the UAE have produced their first batch of medicines in the country.

In a statement, Neopharma announced that 35,000 medicine packages have been manufactured in three months, and they are expected to be on pharmacy shelves in the country within a month.

The launch of the medicines on Wednesday was attended by Mohammad Al Hameli, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, as well as Patrick Moody, British Ambassador to the UAE, Sameh Elfangary, General Manager for GSK in the Gulf, Dr B.R. Shetty, Neopharma founder and chairman, and Binay Shetty, vice chairman and CEO of BRS Ventures.

The GSK-Neopharma partnership, announced in April 2019, established Neopharma, the multinational pharmaceutical company’s third-party manufacturer for handling the Secondary Packaging Process (the final manufacturing stage) for six of GSK’s most prescribed medicines in the UAE.

“Abu Dhabi has set out to become a pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing hub within the MENA region, and this is another great step forward in achieving this aim. In doing so, the country will be better placed to meet the needs of patients through improved access to locally produced medicine,” Al Hameli said.