Dubai: UAE-based Medcare Women & Children Hospital, a part of the Aster DM Healthcare Group, has recently signed an agreement with Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel to “facilitate knowledge exchange across various specialities.”

The agreement will also enable collaboration among doctors at both medical institutions “to bring the best to UAE and further enhance the quality of care for patients, encourage advanced medical training, upscaling of skills and capabilities at the hospital,” Aster DM Healthcare Group said in statement on Monday.

The partnership materialised following the signing of the Abraham Accords or the Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations and Full Normalisation Between the UAE and the State of Israel that was signed at The White House in September last year.

“Once the Abraham Accord was signed and ties between UAE and Israel Agreement were established, we started to explore opportunities for association with healthcare providers in Israel. We zeroed in on Sheba, which has been recognised as one the top 10 best hospitals in the world,” noted Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director at Aster DM Healthcare. “We are excited as this partnership will help to serve as a collaboration model between the two institutions in clinical services and lead to an increase in innovation and research initiatives,” he added.

Building bridges through medicine

For his part, Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, director general of Sheba Medical Center, said: “This new collaboration between Medcare Women & Children’s Hospital and Sheba Medical Center, represents yet another giant step forward in building bridges between our two nations and offering hope without boundaries to anyone who seeks medical care.

“Sheba is proud to offer our best doctors in the women’s health arena, where we are integrating some of the most advanced technological treatments in the world to Medcare’s patients. Through this collaboration, we know that we will be able to maintain Medcare’s dedication to superior healthcare for the people in the UAE region,” added Yoel Har-Even, Director of Sheba International.

Specialised care for women

The exchange of knowledge between Medcare Women & Children Hospital and Sheba Medical Center will focus on specialised care for women’s health, in the areas of endometriosis, minimal invasive surgery, reproductive endocrinology and foetal medicine. “This will exposed medical practitioners to cutting-edge research programmes, training and innovative treatments which in turn, will help to advance the clinical care that is offered to patients across these specialties,” Medcare noted.