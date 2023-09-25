Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care - Ewaa, an affiliate of the Department of Community Development (DCD), is set to launch the region’s first-ever art therapy conference in Abu Dhabi on October 17 and 18.
The conference will bring together a diverse group of experts, specialists, and enthusiasts from across the globe, who will delve into the most recent advancements in art therapy, examining its effects on mental health, rehabilitation from violence and abuse, emotional well-being, and personal growth.
Artworks of survivors
The Art Therapy Conference is scheduled to be held at ERTH Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event will feature around 100 artworks created by human trafficking, violence, and abuse survivors alongside submissions by artists from across the UAE.
Over 20 speakers and an estimated 500 attendees are anticipated to take part in the conference.
It will offer a programme of diverse workshops, scientific sessions, art showcases, and networking opportunities, and serve as a platform for exchanging ideas and acquiring knowledge.
Under the theme ‘Empowering through Creativity’, the conference reflects Ewaa’s commitment to promoting the creative application of arts and evidence-based research to advance the field of art therapy on a global scale.
Participants will engage in discussions regarding the benefits, approaches, strategies, and treatments related to trauma work, restoration of well-being, and fostering inclusive community engagement.
Intersection of art and therapy
The Conference will cover a range of important topics, including the fundamental principles of art therapy, various art therapy practices and models, the therapeutic power of engaging multiple senses in the restoration of the self, diagnostic techniques and measurement tools used in art therapy, the intersection of modern art and art therapy, and the effectiveness of art therapy as a therapeutic tool.
Sarah Shuhail, Director-General, Ewaa, said: “The conference will serve as a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange and learning, bringing together esteemed specialists, researchers, and academics from all over the world. Our focus has been on attracting a distinguished cohort of leading experts and thought leaders who will collectively delve into the latest global practices in the realm of art therapy and its crucial role in advancing social sector objectives.”