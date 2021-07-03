The MoU aims to pave the way for further cooperation between the two countries in Israel

The signing took place in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, and Professor Ehud Davidson, CEO at Clalit Health Services. In addition, Eitan Na'eh, Israeli Ambassador to the UAE, and Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas, CEO at the National Health Insurance Company – Daman also joined the meeting. Image Credit: UAE Department of Health website/www.doh.gov.ae/

Abu Dhabi: Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday with Clalit Health Services, the largest health maintenance organisation in Israel and second largest globally.

The MoU aims to pave the way for further cooperation between the two countries in the healthcare sector and to strengthen and facilitate the exchange of healthcare information, experiences and other mutually joint activities.

The MoU will form the basis for a definitive medical cooperation between the parties to support and strengthen the implementation of various plans including, but not limited to, digital health initiatives related to artificial intelligence, visiting doctors’ programme, professional education, international patient care referrals, research, and clinical trials.

The agreement will also facilitate knowledge and expertise transfer to UAE healthcare professionals and medical specialists through the Visiting Doctor Programme and telemedicine.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH, and Professor Ehud Davidson, CEO at Clalit Health Services, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH; Eitan Na’eh, Israeli Ambassador to the UAE; and Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas, CEO at the National Health Insurance Company – Daman.

Under the agreement, both parties will aim to contribute to clinical trials and the creation of a productive research environment that identifies valuable and potential research projects, whilst DoH continues to support emirate’s efforts in establishing itself as a leading life science hub and medical tourism destination.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, said, “We are strong believers in the importance of establishing robust partnerships with world-class healthcare institutions in a bid to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector. With the visionary drive of our leadership and the sighing of Abraham Accords, this is becoming a reality. Pursuing partnerships with Israel’s advanced and high-quality healthcare institutions like Clalit Health Services not only allows us to improve healthcare outputs, research and digital initiatives but establish a strong platform for meaningful bilateral exchange of idea, innovation and economic growth for both ecosystem.”

He added, “With the largest human genomic sequencing programme globally and one of the most comprehensive health information exchange world-wide, Abu Dhabi has provided an attractive environment for international investors entrepreneurs and interested in future of health; establishing itself as a global leading hub for startups and leaders in technology, innovation and life science. As digital health and genomics are becoming key elements in healthcare, we remain committed to implementing cutting-edge initiatives, partnerships and programmes that will undoubtedly accelerate the sector’s potential and improve its outcomes.”

Professor Ehud Davidson said, “I’m proud to lead the cooperation with the UAE, and to sign the first agreement of its kind, for promoting the health of our nations. Over the past year, ever since the signing of the Abraham Accords for normalisation between Israel and the UAE, we initiated and conducted a dialogue from afar for promoting health and medicine. I’m pleased that the agreement includes the fields of research and digital health, based on Clalit’s huge data bases, and Clalit’s experience in translating the data for the purpose of research and innovation.”

The meeting also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the National Health Insurance Company – Daman and Clalit Health Services with the aim to enhance cooperation across several fields, particularly in preventive medicine, risk management, early diagnosis, chronic disease management, genetic diagnostic platforms and future innovations.

Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas said, “We are delighted to sign an MoU with one of the region’s leading healthcare institutions and this aligns with our efforts to continue to strengthen our regional and global partnerships with like-minded institutions. Our efforts are focused on various aspects which includes expanding coverage to our customers outside the UAE, reviewing the best professional and operational practices, and exchanging international expertise and experiences in a step that cemented Daman’s leading position in the field of health insurance. We thank DoH drive and leadership in this regard.”