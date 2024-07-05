The topics cover heat exhaustion and heatstroke, drowning, loss of consciousness, water sports-related fractures, bleeding, and jellyfish stings.

Paramedics will also launch a series of educational videos and posts on social media platforms shared by the National Guard, National Ambulance, and other media outlets.

National Ambulance, which is part of the National Guard Command, provides urgent pre-hospital care in the northern emirates, which can be requested through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number.