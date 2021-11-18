Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 66 new COVID-19 cases. 83 new recoveries were also confirmed by the authorities.
There were no fatalities to report on Thursday, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 2,144. 83 recoveries were also confirmed by the authorities.
The total number of cases confirmed in the country have risen to 741,214 while total recoveries are now at 735,899.
In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
According to the ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.