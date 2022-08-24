Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday reported the detection of 602 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 1,011,613 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,341.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 654 patients have made full recovery, pushing the overall recoveries to 990,032
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 219,196 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.