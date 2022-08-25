Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday has confirmed the detection of 593 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 1,012,206 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,341.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 628 infected patients have made full recovery, pushing the overall recoveries to 990,660
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 236,071 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.