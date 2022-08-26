Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday reported the detection of 580 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 1,012,786 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,341.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 699 patients have made full recovery, pushing the overall recoveries to 991,359.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 227,878 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.