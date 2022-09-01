Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday confirmed the detection of 481 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 1,015,879 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,341.
In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 540 infected patients have fully recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 994,898
The newly detected infections were identified after 260,132 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of the ministry’s plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.