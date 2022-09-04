Abu Dhabi: Another 400 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 1,017,145, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,341.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 566 new cases after receiving necessary treatment, taking that number up to 996,627 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 194,778 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.